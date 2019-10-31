Share:

ISLAMABAD - Higher Education Institutions (HEI) and private schools on Thursday extended closure of the institutions up to Friday due to uncertain political situation in the city.

Quaid-i-Azam University, COMSATS University, National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Arid Agriculture University, Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), and Riphah International University announced suspending academic activities till Friday.

National University of Modern Languages (NUML) postponed its examination announcing new date.

Meanwhile, Private Schools Association (PSA) covering elite schools in centre of the city also extended the holiday till Friday and suspended the academic activities.

Secretary PSA Abdul Waheed said that the decision of suspending academic activities has been taken for the safety and security of the students travelling from different sectors of the city. He said that students will face difficulties while reaching schools when roads are blocked. He also said that it was a unanimous decision of all schools in current situation.

Notification issued by QAU administration said that it is notified for the information of all that due to likely traffic disruption in the twin cities, the university will remain closed on 31st October and November 1st. Examination schedule (if any) for these two days will be notified later.

NUST announced that in view of upcoming rally in Islamabad and likely traffic congestion/road blockade in the twin cities, NUST H-12 Campus, Islamabad, will remain closed on 31st October and 1st November 2019. All are requested to stay tuned to NUST social media platforms/CMS/Mobile App for any updates by mid-day on Sunday 3rd November.

However, following the directions of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration public sector schools and colleges under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) will remain open with all academic activities.

The private schools in suburbs of the city will also remain open where mid-term examinations are underway.