KARACHI - The Sindh government is planning to establish a History Museum & Cultural Centre in Karachi with the collaboration of the Citizen Archives of Pakistan.

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Thursday presided over a meeting regarding establishment of History Museum & Cultural Centre in Karachi. Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ahmed Shalwani, Two-time Academy Award-winning film-maker and patron-in-chief for The Citizens Archive of Pakistan Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Secretary Culture Parvez Ahmed Sehar and Metropolitan Commissioner Saif-ur-Rehman and others have also attended the meeting.

During the meeting Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah stated that most Pakistanis are well aware of the events that led to the birth of our country and the Sindh province had a significant role in creation of the country. The Chief Secretary further stated that the museum and cultural centre will aim to engage citizens with interactive and special exhibits centered on Pakistan’s history with sections dedicated to Sindh and the city of Karachi.

On the occasion, patron-in-chief for The Citizens Archive of Pakistan, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy stated that the museum will showcase numerous stories of Pakistan’s culture and history using rich archival content such as photographs, newspaper articles, personal letters, first-hand audio accounts and state-of-the-art learning. There will be sections related to the birth of Pakistan, history of Sindh, Karachi: Pre and Post Partition, Children’s Section.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy further informed the meeting that the CAP has identified few buildings in Karachi for the proposed museum. The proposed buildings belong to the Sindh Government and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The Sindh Chief Secretary directed the commissioner Karachi and the Metropolitan Commissioner to survey the said buildings and submit report within a week.