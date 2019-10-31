Share:

HAIKOU - More than 130 travel agencies from 18 countries discussed the expansion of China’s tourism market at a conference that opened Wednesday in Haikou, capital of southern China’s Hainan Province. Participants are expected to attend various trade promotion and exchange activities, such as tourism forums, seminars and trade shows, at the World Tourism Exchange Haikou 2019. Before the opening ceremony, participants were invited to take part in tours within Hainan, a popular tourist destination in China. Mario Hardy, chief executive officer of the Pacific Asia Travel Association, suggested that more humanistic and local elements should be incorporated into tourism products in Hainan, and those in the service industry should improve their foreign language skills and service qualities. On the opening ceremony, eight international travel agents signed cooperation agreements with 16 local companies in Haikou.