Share:

Washington - Islamic State has confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and named Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al-Qurayshi as his replacement.

Baghdadi and the terror organisation’s spokesman both in US strikes in northern Syria at the weekend. The group’s media arm, Amaq, made the announcements in an audio recording released on Thursday.

News of Baghdadi’s successor had been widely anticipated among the ranks of the terror organisation following the weekend raid that traced Baghdadi to a remote corner of northern Syria after a hunt spanning more than half a decade.

Little is known about al-Hashimi, although his last name (al-Qurayshi) suggests that he, as did Baghdadi, claims a lineage to the Prophet Mohammed, a position that offered legitimacy in some quarters.

The recording offers no information about the new leader, whose name was not among those mooted in the days since the US raid. It calls on supporters to follow Baghdadi’s directives and threatens western countries.

“America, don’t you realise that the Islamic State is now at the forefront of Europe and West Africa? It is extended from the East to the West,” it says. “Don’t you see that you have become a laughing stock to the world. Your destiny is controlled by an old fool who goes to sleep with one opinion and wakes up with another. Do not celebrate or get arrogant.” Earlier, the Pentagon released details and graphic footage Wednesday of the secret raid that killed ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi over the weekend.

Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the four-star chief of Central Command who oversaw the operation, said the raid on Oct. 25 killed six ISIS fighters, including Bagdhadi. McKenzie described a fast, lethal strike in which militants from groups not related to Baghdadi were also killed. No U.S. commandos were wounded in the raid. A military working dog sustained injuries from an electrical wire but has returned to duty. On Friday, McKenzie briefed President Trump on the risks involved in the raid.

The operation began about 9 a.m. ET Saturday, on McKenzie’s order from his headquarters in Tampa, he said. He remained in contact with the White House throughout the raid.

The American commandos took off from a base in Syria for the hourlong flight to Baghdadi’s isolated, walled compound about four miles from the Turkish border in Idlib province in northwest Syria, McKenzie said.

Insurgents in the area fired on the aircraft and were killed by gunfire from the helicopters. Black-and-white footage released by the Pentagon shows dark forms eliminated in a cloud of dust kicked up by the airstrike. The Pentagon’s most advanced fighter jets and drones hovered overhead as the special operations force blew holes in the walls of the compound and encountered five ISIS members – four women and one man.

McKenzie said they displayed “hostile intent” and were wearing suicide vests. They did not respond to commands in Arabic or warning shots, he said, and were gunned down. Eleven children were rescued. Baghdadi then crawled into a hole with two young children under the age of 12 and detonated his suicide vest, killing all of them, McKenzie said.

In announcing Baghdadi’s death Sunday morning, President Trump described him as whimpering and crying before his death, but McKenzie said he had no information about Baghdadi’s actions immediately prior to the explosion.

After gathering intelligence from the compound, U.S. troops departed with two detainees, McKenzie said. A precision airstrike reduced the structure to rubble.

“It looks pretty much like a parking lot with large potholes,” McKenzie said.

Baghdadi’s remains were buried at sea, he said.