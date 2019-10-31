Share:

LOS ANGELES - John Krasinski is a ‘’huge fan’’ of his wife Emily Blunt. The ‘A Quiet Place’ star thinks the secret of his nine-year long marriage to the ‘Devil Wears Prada’ actress is cheering her on and being ‘’supportive’’. Speaking to E! News, he said: ‘’I gotta say it just sort of happens organically. It’s one of those things where I was a huge fan of hers before I even met her, so I continue to be a huge fan of hers in everything she does. So we’re just extremely supportive, we get what the job is and that you gotta travel and do some stuff, but it’s always about coming back home and being together, it’s the most important thing.’’ And it works both ways for the couple because Emily is also John’s number one fan. He said: ‘’We keep our careers very, very separate. We always rely on each other for opinions, but we love the idea that we have separate careers, and we can be the No. 1 fans of each other.’’ Meanwhile, the 40-year-old actor previously admitted he feels blessed to be married to Emily.