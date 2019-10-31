Share:

LOS ANGELES (CM) Kanye West believes clothes tell a person’s ‘’story’’. The ‘Famous’ hitmaker insists outfits always make a ‘’statement’’ and they are the best way for a person to express their personality and character. He said: ‘’I mean, outfits make a statement. If someone has on, I don’t know, maybe some Vans and some cut-off jeans or something, it’s like, ‘Oh, you look like you work at Milk Studios.’ There’s a look where people can say, ‘Oh, you looking like you work at Donda.’ ‘’ And Donda’s a group that I started years ago that Matt Williams from Alyx worked at, WilloPerron, an industrial designer worked at, Virgil Abloh works at, so it’s a whole crew that came from the Donda squad and the Donda camp and that has a look and a spirit. ‘’We have things where you look and say, ‘Okay, you look like you work at Ralph Lauren, you look like you work at GQ.’ So the outfit tells your story. It tells your personality and your character. ‘’There’s times where I’ll say, ‘I don’t feel Ye.’ Even when I’m putting these pants on for Sunday Service. ‘’I was sitting with my stylist Rene that I’ve been working with for so many years--we went to the Margiela atelier together, and did the Yeezus tour together.

And when I put on the pants, I said, ‘Finally I feel like I know half of something.’ I’d always felt so stupid, for years. I was just looking at photographs of myself, and I’d say, ‘I look so stupid in this photo.’ I finally looked like I know something. So the outfit, it means a lot.’’