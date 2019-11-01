Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Dr Badar Jameel said that the authority was implementing due measure for the restoration of recreational and playing grounds in the city and in this context the authority has already restored several grounds where sports and recreational activities have resumed daily.

The KDA DG also said that the authority from its indigenous resources is devising composite strategy for imparting training to the youth and for this purpose, the authority is on the path of procuring necessary tools and equipment.

Dr Jamil expressed these view during his visit to KDA Cricket Ground situated in North Naziabad. On the spot, he issued necessary instructions to officials concerned for the upgradation and renovation of the KDA Cricket Ground. Chief Engineer Ram Chand, Traffic and Bureau engineering Director Naveed Izhar, Sports Director Ayaz Munshi, Sports Coordinator M. Naseem, KDA Labour Union General Secretary Muhammad Ashraf and other officers had accompanied the KDA DG Dr Jameel.

KDA is utelising its indigenous resources to promote the healthy culture through sports and recreational plans and policies and KDA engineers and experienced officials are executing their duties quite diligently.

Dr Jameel said that the land grabbers’ mafia had occupied play grounds for over twenty years and it was once a very difficult task to rid of the land grabbers’ mafia besides lack of required tools, equipment and machinery but the firm resolution of KDA ensure eviction of occupancy on at least 200 grounds in a year time and this is the landmark achievement and success for the authority.

He said that Sindh government, Sindh local government minister, Karachi Commissioner and national heroes in sports category are on the back of the authority in this noble cause of restoration of grounds and revival of lost sports and recreation. The KDA DG said that soon, the authority would pave the play grounds with necessary facilities.

The anti-encroachments department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation removed illegal constructions and seized cabins, stalls, cages, chairs and tables from footpaths in its action against encroachments in district central, east and Korangi.

senior director anti encroachments and land Bashir Siddiqui supervised the operations which was carried out with the help of heavy machinery in Akhtar Colony, Kashmir Colony, Link Road and NADRA Office in district east where all shops, hotel, iron grills and concrete walls were demolished and all push carts, cabins, food stalls and other encroachments were seized by the department. Director Musarrat Ali Khan with deputy director and area police monitored the action in district Korangi.

In district central the action was taken in sector 11-G and 5-F in New Karachi where all stalls, push carts and cabins were removed from foot paths and alongside road. The staff of anti-encroachments also took action in district Korangi to remove the encroachments from foot paths and main road.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has directed the anti-encroachments officials to carry on action against all encroachments and ensure that such encroachments are not established again on these places. Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has given clear instructions to the anti-encroachments officials to continue action against encroachments in all six districts of the city on daily basis. He said that no one could be allowed to do business on the main roads or service roads as these were meant to use by vehicular traffic whereas pavements are for pedestrians and green belts for trees and plants around the roads.

The mayor said that by encroaching these places they were putting adverse effect on the beauty of the city besides creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic on city arteries.