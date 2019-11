Share:

LAHORE - A six-year-old girl was killed when a kite string slit her throat near Shahdara on Thursday evening, rescue workers said. The deceased was named as Masooma, a resident of Shahdara. The father of girl was taking her home on a bike when they had the tragedy near near Imamia Colony Phatak. Kite-flying continues unabated exposing police claims of crackdown on people dealing in kite flying stuff. A 25-year-old man fell prey to the violation of ban on sale of kite-flying stuffs last week.