LAHORE - The government has refused Minhaj-ul-Quran International permission to hold an international Miladun-Nabi (SAW) Conference at the Minar-i-Pakistan this year, the first time in 35 years. An MQI spokesperson said since no other suitable venue having a requisite capacity of accommodating hundreds of thousands of people is available in Lahore, the organization has decided to arrange the conference at local level at a playground facing MQI’s central secretariat. He directed all the divisional, district and Tehsil chapters to hold such conferences in their respective areas.