KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that the provision of better health services in the province is one of the top priorities of the Sindh government and construction of the Shaheed Mohtarma Medical Complex will provide health services to the people of the province. He said this while presiding over a meeting with the officers of Education Works Malir and Works and Services Department Malir on Thursday. The meeting was also attended by General Secretary Malir MPA Mohammad Sajid Jokhio, MPA Shaheena Sher Ali, SE Aslam Baloch, Xen Khalid Sheikh. The meeting discussed the progress of construction of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Engineering College and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical Complex. The meeting was told that about 35 percent of the work of the engineering college was done and about 30 percent of the work of the Medical Complex was done due to lack of funds release. It was decided in the meeting that the provincial minister and MPs agreed to request for immediate release of funds to the Sindh Chief Minister for both Malir’s important schemes.

Provincial Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical Complex was dream of Benazir Bhutto and wanted to build a hospital like Pims Hospital so that Shaheed Mohtarma Medical Complex could have good health facilities for the people of different areas including Malir.

He said that setting up of an engineering college in the rural area of Karachi would provide the best engineering education to the youth in Malir.