SUKKUR - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said that the institution is strictly following the policy of indiscriminate accountability.

This, he said during his visit to the office of NAB Sukkur on Thursday where he reviewed the progress of the investigation into important corruption cases.

Javed Iqbal, while addressing an event, said that NAB prioritised the conclusive end of all mega corruption cases and retrieval of looted money from the corrupt elements. He detailed that the institution has filed 666 references in the courts during the last 21 months besides returning Rs72billion to the national treasury.

He reiterated that the anti-corruption watchdog is continuing accountability process indiscriminately against the corrupt elements. The chairman urged investigation officers of the institution to focus on hard work and honesty while holding the probe in corruption cases.

Earlier, Javed Iqbal had said that the bureau is committed to bring back looted money from corrupt people. “Corruption is biggest hurdle in country’s prosperity and development”, he said while addressing the meeting of NAB’s Executive Board in the federal capital Islamabad. The chief of country’s top graft-buster said, the NAB has recovered Rs.71billion from the corrupt elements, in last 21 months and deposited into the national kitty.

He said corruption is root cause of problems in the country. “We are committee to thwart this menace from Pakistan.”

Javed Iqbal said the accountability bureau is working on strict policies to eliminate corruption and also directed the officials concerned to complete ongoing investigations and inquiries within the given time period.