LAHORE - Police on Thursday claimed to have recovered huge quantity of charas from an ambulance during an operation near the New Ravi Bridge. The ambulance driver fled instantly. Police official Rashid Hayat told reporters in Lahore that a police team signaled an ambulance to stop for checking at the checkpoint near New Ravi Bridge.

The driver accelerated and tried to flee. The policemen started chasing the ambulance. Later, the police found the vehicle abandoned alongside a road while the driver had escaped. During the search, the police recovered 18.3-kg high quality charas stashed in different parts of the vehicle. SP (AVLS) Rashid Hayat further said the police had stopped the suspected vehicle after noticing fake number plate on it. The police also registered a criminal case against unidentified smugglers and launched investigation with no arrest made yet.