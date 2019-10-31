Share:

LOS ANGELES - Nicki Minaj’s husband has reportedly splashed out $1.1 million on her wedding ring. The ‘Anaconda’ hitmaker tied the knot with Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty earlier this month, and although they initially married without the all-important rings, they’ve now finally put the jewellery on each other’s fingers, in the form of glistening $1.1 million diamond sparklers.

And whilst the rings weren’t actually in the picture, jewellers Rafaello and Co. posted their own clip of the stunning accessories, where they confirmed they were for 36-year-old Nicki and her spouse.

They captioned their post: ‘’Congrats to the King and Queen, We wish you both lots of love and happiness together. Thank you for trusting us with designing and making these very special pieces for you both.’’

The jeweller also told TMZ that Kenneth paid for the ring on his own, and noted that the bling - which has a 17-carat centre with WS2-clarity diamonds.