Lahore - The Pakistan Rescue Team has emerged as the first UN Certified Urban Search and Rescue Team in South Asia.

“After clearing classification and evaluation process, the Pakistan Rescue Team (PRT) stood tall amongst the world elite as an officially-UN Certified Urban Search & Rescue Team ,” Winston Chang, Representative from UN OCHA INSARAG Secretariat, Geneva, announced on Thursday.

According to a handout, the announcement was made at a ceremony at Governor’s House. Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar, his wife Parveen Sarwar and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and rescuers and officials concerned attended the event. INSARAG is the official certifying body of United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA).

In his address, Governor Sarwar congratulated the Pakistan Rescue Team . “Rescue 1122 has added yet another feather to its cap. It is an honour for Pakistan to become the first United Nations INSARAG certified team in South Asia.

Governor greets nation, team for achievement

The governor welcomed all the UN Classifiers from Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Morocco, Jordan and UN-INSARAG Secretariat in Geneva, UN Country Representative, Representatives of National Disaster Management Authority, Dr Rizwan Naseer Founder of Rescue Services in Pakistan and all team members. He also acknowledged the support of UN OCHA & INSARAG Secretariat and UN-OCHA Pakistan for mentoring the Pak team for becoming a part of Global Humanitarian Network. He thanked all the USAR Mentors and experts for providing technical assistance in training, and establishing according to UN-INSARAG guidelines and standards.

In his address, the foreign minister also greeted the rescue team for achieving another milestone for the country. It was an outcome of really hard working and dedication of Rescue 1122, he said.

He also acknowledged the services of rescue 1122 and ensured any kind of support from the government of Pakistan. UK International Development Secretary of State Alok Sharma greeted the Pak team.

“I’m proud an expert from the UK aid funded UK International Search and Rescue team has mentored Pakistani colleagues to develop their skills to achieve this accolade. Sharing British expertise means Pakistan is now better equipped to respond when disaster strikes, increasing the chance of saving lives,” he added. Commander of Pakistan Rescue Team and Founder of Emergency Rescue Services in Pakistan Dr Rizwan Naseer also spoke on the occasion.