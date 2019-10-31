Share:

DUBAI (PR) Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa (PMMAF) has announced the availability of its enhanced KX-VC HD Visual Communication range with the new Version 6.0 software. Setting a new benchmark in video conferencing technology, the software update features a new function – the Web Hybrid Mode –which enables users to bridge HDVC and web conference together on a computer. Software Version 6.0 is now included across KX-VC models (KX-VC2000, KX-VC1600, KX-VC1300 and KX-VC1000). Another useful feature introduced with Version 6.0 is the USB Device Mode,which enables the use of existing peripherals of HDVC unit in Web conferences.