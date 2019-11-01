Share:

LAHORE - Austrian Ambassador Nicolaus Keller called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at the Assembly Chambers Thursday. Democracy, supremacy of the parliament and freedom of media came came under discussion during the meeting. Ch Parvez Elahi said that the government was moving forward with comprehensive programme for elimination of illiteracy, backwardness and poverty and provision of health, education other fundamental necessities.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working hard day and night for establishing strong democratic system in the country. Ch Parvez Elahi said that all political parties should think about supremacy of the national interest and the Constitution over and above their personal differences. He said that Pakistan and Austria should benefit from each other’s experts in the fields of livestock, health, education and business fields.

He said that northern areas of Pakistan are very beautiful and are a source of attraction both for domestic and international tourists, Lahore is a city of gardens and historical buildings, its beauty should have been ensure to be maintained. He said during our tenure as the Chief Minister, we had plan to run underground metro train in Lahore, but the former government had destroyed the beauty of Lahore through metro bus and orange train projects. He said the money which was spent on metro bus and orange train would have been enough for provision of standard roads throughout the Punjab. The Speaker said that Pakistan is in the forefront in the war on terrorism, civil society, politicians, media and all political parties are united in the war against terrorism. Ch Parvez Elahi said that during our tenure seats were reserved for minority community and women. Mr Nicolaus Keller said that he will play his full role for boosting cooperation in the field of trade between Austria and Pakistan. During the meeting Honorary Consul General for Austria Sarmad Amin, Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Director General Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak were also present. Speaker also presented assembly shield and gifts to the honoured guests.Also, PML President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi have expressed their heartfelt deep sorrow and grief over train burning tragedy in Liaquatpur.

They said in their condolence message here today (Thursday) that we equally share the sorrow and grief of inheritors of those have perished and injured in the tragedy, may Allah bless the injured with early recovery and souls of deceased ones with eternal rest and grant solace and patience to their bereaved families.