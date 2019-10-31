Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced a partnership with Uber for the development of girls’ cricket at school level across the country through its ‘Cric4Us Programme’.

The six-month partnership, which commences from the day of signing, will benefit more than 1,500 players through collaboration with schools in 14 cities namely Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Charsadda, Haripur, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Mardan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Nowshera, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi.

Under the six-month partnership, playing and training clothing will be provided to 850 children, while cricket equipment will be provided to 50 schools. The programme will select a minimum of four schools in every city. With women coaches and mentors given priority, 50 school-based sports staff will be provided training. Twenty-five pitches will be developed in schools across five zones.

“For the promotion of women and girls cricket and the enhancement of the player pool, it is imperative that women cricket is developed at school level,” said PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan. “The PCB has been undertaking many initiatives through its Cric4Us Programme and plans to exhaust all avenues to provide better opportunities for girls to take up the sport and to see it as a viable profession at a later stage.

“I am hopeful that this valuable partnership between the PCB and Uber will help us in achieving this very goal. I want to thank Uber for putting its trust in the PCB for the development of women and girls cricket at school level.”

Cric4Us Programme is a women cricket development project launched under the flagship of Women Cricket Vision 2022, which focuses on the growth of the sport in schools and provide a proper pathway for making way to the emerging and national teams.