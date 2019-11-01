Share:

LAHORE - Health providers continued strike at public sector hospitals across the province on 22nd day on Thursday, adding to the woes of ailing humanity.

The Grand Health Alliance, representative body of young doctors, young consultants, nurses and paramedical staff, also stayed away from duties at indoor wards for the third day, multiplying the miseries of admitted patients. Though prolonged strike had so far failed to get attention of healthcare managers, the GHA had announced continuing the same till withdrawal of Punjab Medical Teaching Institutions (Reforms) Act 20019, legislation aimed at ‘privatizing the public hospitals’.

The specialized healthcare and medical education department also initiated departmental action with terminations and disciplinary proceedings against leaders of protesting doctors under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act 2006, adding fuel to the fire.

Doctors adamant reforms act should be withdrawn

GHA Chairman Dr Salman Haseeb Chaudhry announced the medics resume duties in southern Punjab hospitals so that train tragedy victims could be provided relief. “The doctors, nurses, paramedics have started working in Burn Unit of Nishtar Hospital, Multan, Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur, and Shaikh Zayed Hosital, Rahim Yar Khan to ensure provision of efficient and effective treatment to the burn victims of Tez Gam Express,” he informed. He lamented that the government put the proposal submitted by YDA in 2017 regarding setting up burn units in South Punjab in the dust bin.

Barring in South Punjab hospitals, healthcare providers practically boycotted at departments, except emergency. The GHA also staged a protest and sit-in in front of office of Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University (KEMU) as well as in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Jinnah Hospital to register their protest.

Thousands of patients are being deprived of treatment of minor operations, consultation, diagnosis and treatment of their ailments and injuries on a daily basis, while the worst hit were those who had been traveling from far-off districts to reach the mega teaching institutions only to be disappointed due to lack of availability of required treatment.

However, an extraordinary rush of patients and their attendants has been witnessed in emergency wards of all hospitals, where consultation services are also being offered to OPD patients. Several patients have to go to the private hospitals for elective procedures, which puts extra financial burden on the poor patients. They cursed the government and the doctors for victimizing to achieve their respective objectives.

They urged authorities to either hold meaningful dialogue for ending the standoff or take stringent action against culprits to end the issue once for all.

Dr Salman urged the government to reverse all victimization of protesters and start a meaningful dialogue through a high-powered committee to find a solution to restore healthcare services in hospitals. “The GHA shall extend the strike to emergency wards if their demands of reversal of victimization and withdrawal of MTI Act are not accepted,” he warned.