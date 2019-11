Share:

KARACHI - Peek Freans is dedicated to spreading joy among their consumers and they do so not only through their products, but also through other alignments and initiatives. Their latest award launched in collaboration with Karachi Biennale Trust this year, aims to recognize young artists who have shown exceptional talent and potential. This year’s winner, Arsalan Nasir, was presented with a unique medallion at the inaugural ceremony of Karachi Biennale 2019 for his work.