ISLAMABAD - The government has increased the price of local liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder, having the capacity of 11.8kg, for domestic consumers by Rs20.23 for November. According to the notification issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) here Thursday, the price of 11.8Kg cylinder now stands at Rs1495.86. It was Rs1475.63 in October. The new prices would be effective from Friday (today). This is the second consecutive increase in the price of LPG during the past two months. Earlier, the government had increased the price of LPG for October. The price of 11.8kg cylinder had been increased from Rs1327.76 in September to Rs1475.63 in October. For September, the notified price of LPG was Rs1327.76 per cylinder or Rs112.52 per kg.

As per the notification the producers’ price of LPG (propane 40 percent and butane 60 percent) had been determined at 68680.06 per ton (in October it was 67,214.83 ton).

This price included the excise duty of Rs85 per ton, while excluding the petroleum levy.

Under this head, the producer price of Rs810.42 per 11.8kg cylinder has been worked out.

Marketing/distribution margin has been set at Rs35,000 per ton or Rs413 per cylinder, a petroleum levy of Rs4,669/ton would also be charged, which would translate into Rs55.09 per cylinder.

Prior to the imposition of general sales tax (GST), the consumer price was Rs108,349.02 per ton (in October it was Rs106,883.83 per ton), while the price of the 11.8kg cylinder was Rs1,278.51.

Additionally, a GST of 17 percent on Rs108,349.02 per ton would be Rs18,419.33 or Rs 217.35 for a cylinder. The final price would be Rs126,768.35 per ton or Rs1,495. 86 per cylinder.

Since January 2019, the LPG price is hovering between Rs1327.76 and Rs1580.14 per cylinder.

According to details, in January 2019, the government notified the price at Rs1361.7/cylinder, in February at Rs1427.63, in March at Rs1522.65, in April at Rs1,563.92, in May at Rs1580.14, in June at Rs1399.39, in July at Rs1330.92, in August at Rs1350.03, in September at Rs1327.76 and for the month of October it was Rs1475.63 per cylinder.