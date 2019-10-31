Share:

LAHORE - Progressive Group of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has urged the Punjab government to set up a state of the art central truck terminal in Lahore equipped with the entire required infrastructure to help traders transport their goods to Karachi and other parts of the country safely and swiftly. In a statement issued here, Progressive Group’s President and LCCI Executive Committee member Khalid Usman and Deputy Secretary Ejaz Tanveer said that the proposed truck terminal should be set up at a place having easy connections to the motorway, GT road and other thoroughfares. They claimed that in total contrast to Karachi, there is no central and organized truck stand or terminal in Lahore.

They said that truck stands are spreading at various places of the provincial metropolis and getting vehicles booked for goods transportation is time taking and cumbersome procedure. Transportation of goods in that manner is also not safe and a lot of precious time is wasted during this process. They said that Lahore should also have a central truck stand on the pattern of Karachi and commissioning of such an international level terminal would also help to accelerate the industrial and trade activities. Khalid Usman and Ejaz Tanveer further said that the proposed truck stand should have cold storages, workshop, drivers’ hotel, a colony for drivers, a link road to connect with motorways, bank, petrol pump, hospital, car parking plaza and other basic facilities. Progressive Group called upon the federal and provincial governments to take an immediate decision in this regard with the consultation of the local business community.