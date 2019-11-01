Share:

LAHORE - Leading lawyer Syed Qalb-e-Hassan, backed by late Asma Jahangir group, won elections for year 2019-20 of the Supreme Court Bar Association in a close contest. According to unofficial results announced in Lahore late Thursday, Shamim-ur-Rehman Malik of Hamid Khan group clinched the victory for the slot of secretary. Hassan defeated his rival Shoaib Shaheen with 1,381 votes. Shaheen got 950. Lawyers started dancing on drum beats and showered roses on the winners as unofficial results were declared at the Lahore Registry building. As part of the rotation policy, the top slot for the year 2019-20 had been reserved for Islamabad from where Mr Hassan belongs to. Following the announcement, Qalbe-Hassan briefly addressed his charged supporters and vowed to fulfil what he pledged during the election campaign.

He thanked his voters and said that he would try his level best to serve the legal community during his tenure as president. The PML-N Lawyers Forum and the Peoples Lawyers Forum were the main supporters Qalb-e-Hassan. The Pakistan Bar Council had also announced support for Hassan. Shamim-ur-Rehman Malik won the Secretary slot with 1,175 votes and his opponent Rana Shahzad Farooq bagged 1,125. Ghulam Murtaza Chaudhry got elected as Vice President from the Punjab province while further counting was still underway. This year, at least 3,162 members voted during the elections held in all the four provinces simultaneously. Out of total 1,299 members at least 981 members appeared in the elections in Lahore. Several polling stations were established in different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Multan, and Bahawalpur.