LAHORE - Police have been enforcing a comprehensive security plan for the annual Raiwind congregation to be held from November 1st to 3rd. A police spokesman Thursday said more than 2,000 police including three SPs, 12 DSPs, and 33 Inspectors will perform security duties during the three-day Tableeghi Ijtima.

DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan said the most important assignment of Lahore Police at this time is to provide maximum security cover to the Raiwind congregation and all out efforts are being made to ensure foolproof security for the participants in coordination with different departments including city district government. The participants will be allowed entry to the main venue only after complete checking at three different points.

2,000 policemen to guard annual gathering

City police officials along with volunteers are deployed to check the participants with metal detectors, electric barriers, and walkthrough gates. Police officials in plainclothes are also deployed at the congregation to keep an eye on the suspects.

The police are also checking citizens and vehicles at the entry and exit points of the metropolis while special arrangements have been made for parking the vehicles.

Also, police desks have been set up to provide guidance and help to the participants of the congregation, the DIG said.