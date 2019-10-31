Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Thursday has welcomed the Chinese statement on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) where China has categorically announced that they did not want the forum to be politicised as some countries were pursuing their political agenda in a bid to blacklist Pakistan. Referring to the statement of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affair Department of Asian Affair, Deputy Director General for Policy Planning Yao Wen, RCCI President Saboor Malik said that business community appreciated Chinese support and stand for Pakistan at different platforms, including FATF. He said that China always stood with Pakistan and expressed hope that it will block any attempt to include Pakistan in the blacklist. RCCI president said that Pakistan was effectively pursuing its National Action Plan, and China would also help Pakistan in capacity building to handle issues related to terror financing. He said that the FATF member countries should assist Pakistan to improve its system rather pressurizing it to meet the goals.