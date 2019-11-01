Share:

ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court Thursday directed the federal and provincial governments and law officer of Azad Kashmir to submit reports regarding regularising services of lady health workers (LHWs) within two weeks.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmad and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case filed by Bushra Arain regarding LHWs regularization.

During the course of proceedings, Bushra Arain said the court order regarding regularization of LHWs has not been followed despite passing several months. She said they are not being given privileges, whereas the LHWs have been called on their duties at nights.

On which, Justice Gulzar Ahmed questioned that what work LHWs have to do at nights. To which Dr Zulfiqar told the court that there is no such thing and court can order inquiry into the matter.

Justice Gulzar pointing to a health officer present in the court said, “We register an FIR after suspending you and then carry out inquiry of the matter.”

The court after hearing arguments sought detailed report regarding making the job of LHWs permanent. The court also summoned co-coordinator Sindh Dr Zulfiqar Dharrejo over allegations of calling the lady health workers at nights after their duty timings.

GIDC case adjourned for a week

The Supreme Court adjourned hearing of the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case for one week. A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case through videolink from SC Karachi Registry.

During the course of proceedings, Private gas company lawyer Munir A. Malik filed a petition demanding that the case be adjourned due to the Supreme Court Bar Association’s annual elections.

Justice Mushir Alam asked the Attorney General what did he says about the postponement. Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan said that he was not opposed to the postponement. However, this was an important case and the government had appealed for an early hearing of the case, he added.

He said the hearing of the case should be held on daily basis. He said that the deputy attorney general would be present in his absence. The court accepted Munir Malik’s plea for adjournment and adjourned hearing of the case for one week.