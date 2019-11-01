Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the lease policy formulated by the Sindh government and the legislation made in this regard is the best ever formulated policy and legislation in the country. He said this while presiding over a high level meeting of labour department on Thursday. Ghani said, “We acknowledge that the government has not been completely successful in providing all the planned facilities to the members of workers and labourer community of this province so far.” Leaders of labour unions and the officers of the labour department must work together to ensure the implementation of the laws and policies formulated by the government in letter and spirit provincial minister for labour said. Provincial Minister for Labor said that the implementation of all the policies and laws would be ensured at all costs. “It is our responsibility to protect the rights of the workers and labourers of the province along with providing them with every legitimate benefit,” he said. Ghani said that the trade unions were currently facing severe difficulties due to the National Industrial Relations Commission and we had to talk on a priority basis to the federal government regarding the working of NIRC. The minister said that working on the issue of NIRC would be initiated soon after consultation with the Law Department. Secretary Labor Department Abdul Rashid Solangi, Vice Commissioner SESSI Mohammad Asif Memon, Labour leaders including Karamat Ali, Habib Junaidi, Liaquat Sahi and the officers of the Labour Department attended the meeting.