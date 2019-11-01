Share:

Pakistan on Friday, a day after 74 persons lost their lives when three carriages of Tezgam Express caught fire due to explosion in gas cylinder, remains in grip of grief as 15 dead bodies have been handed over to the families.

The investigation teams have collected evidences from the incident spot and it is being considered to make forensic experts a part of the ongoing interrogations as well. The final list issued by the authorities states that 74 persons died in the unfortunate occurrence and 42 sustained wounds.

Furthermore, many unidentifiable dead bodies have been shifted to Rahim Yar Khan’s Shaikh Zayed Hospital. DNA samples of the deceased will be taken to determine their identities.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur and Nishtar Hospital, Multan. Police have filed a case against unidentified persons.

The train had caught fire on Thursday due to explosion in gas canister purportedly used by Tableeghi Jamaat passengers to cook breakfast near Talwari Station in Liaquatpur area of Rahim Yar Khan. The train was bound from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid announced to give Rs1.5 million to the deceased of the mishap while Rs0.5 million will also be handed over to the injured as compensation money.