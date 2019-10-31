Share:

LAHORE - All the tech trailblazers who are capable of doing extraordinary things in sectors like e-commerce, EdTech, FinTech, IoT, Mobile, Hardware, and others can apply for the PITB’s project Plan9 Launchpad Cycle 14, as deadline 3rd November 2019 is approaching. With more than 180 startups graduated and 13 cycles later Plan9 incubator has built an impact with startups by raising more than $5.3m investment, creating more than 1200 plus jobs and $75mil accumulated evaluation of all the startups.