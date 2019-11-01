Share:

At least three people including women died and two others injured in collision between passenger coach and a car here on Friday.

Police said that Multan-D.I Khan bound over speeding passenger coach owned by a private company hit a car at Mianwali Road near Wandhar area of tehsil Kot Addu in Muzaffargarh.

Two women among three car riders who were on their way to Mandi Yazman from Layyah died on the spot in the accident while two others were critically injured. Driver of the passenger coach fled the scene of the accident.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

The police impounded the passenger coach and after registering a case against driver at large started raids for his arrest.