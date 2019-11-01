Share:

LAHORE - Two young men were killed when their motorcycle bumped into an electric pole on the Raiwind Road, rescue workers said on Thursday. An eyewitness told the police that two men riding on a motorcycle were in high-speed when the bike smashed into a roadside electric pole near Chamrupur village. As a result, both the men received serious injuries and died on the spot. The police were yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased persons who were aged 20 and 22. The bodies were shifted to the nearby Sharif Medical City. The police were investigating the incident.