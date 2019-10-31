Share:

LAHORE - Two matches will be contested today (Friday) in the Gul Ahmed 104th FIP Ambassador’s Polo Cup 2019 with Polo in Pink event here at the Lahore Polo Club. In the first match of the day to be played at 2:45 pm, Adisseo will take on Remington Pharma/Guard Group while in the second match of the day will be conducted between Master Paints and Diamond Paints at 3:45 pm. Lahore Polo Club (LPC) President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana said that he is grateful to international polo players, who came to play high-quality polo here. “I hope the foreign players will not only appreciate the level of polo in Pakistan but also laud the love, respect and hospitality of Pakistani people.”