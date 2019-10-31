Share:

NEW YORK/KUALA LUMPUR - The US Justice Department has struck a deal to recoup $1 billion in funds allegedly looted from a Malaysian state investment fund by fugitive financier Jho Low, in a record capture for a US anti-corruption probe. U.S. authorities say about $4.5 billion were siphoned from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), founded in 2009 by then Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Since 2016, the Justice Department, in the biggest ever case in its anti-kleptocracy programme, has filed civil lawsuits seeking to seize about $1.7 billion in assets allegedly bought with stolen 1MDB funds. Low, who called Wednesday’s agreement “historic” in a statement issued on his behalf, faces charges in both the United States and Malaysia over his central role in the scandal. Malaysia’s prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia will file a claim on the forfeited assets. “The assets were bought with Malaysian money, we have proof that it was Malaysian money, we will now make a claim with the American government,” he told reporters on Thursday. In May, the United States begun returning $200 million to Malaysia, following the sale of 1MDB-linked assets. 1MDB is the subject of corruption and money laundering investigations in at least six countries.