FAISALABAD - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has destroyed 15,000 liter spurious milk seized from dairy in chak 623-GB in the area of Garh police station. PFA spokesman said here on Saturday that the PFA team on a tip-off conducted surprise raid at a Dera in chak 623-GB and unearthed a dairy where spurious milk was being prepared through chemical. On seeing the team, the accused managed to escape from the scene. However, PFA team took 15,000 liter spurious milk and other items into custody. Later, the spurious milk was destroyed while the police started investigation after registering case against 10 accused including Ali Akbar, Nadeem, Tasawar Abbas, Baqir, and Zafar, etc.