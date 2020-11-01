Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s most respected cricket umpire, Aleem Dar, is set to break record for standing in most One-Day Internationals (ODIs) as umpire when he officiates in his 210th ODI on Sunday at Rawalpindi at his home soil. The 52-year-old will achieve the landmark milestone of his illustrious career by standing as the umpire in the second ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Aleem already holds the record in Tests and has officiated in a record 387 international matches and will surpass Rudi Koertzen’s record of most One Day Internationals as an umpire. Aleem who played first-class cricket for over a decade as an all-rounder before taking up umpiring, had also made his ODI debut in Pakistan, when he stood in a match against Sri Lanka in his hometown of Gujranwala in February 2000. Last year, Aleem passed his idol Steve Bucknor to the top of the Test umpires’ list. He holds the record of officiating in 132 Test matches and is second in the list of T20Is, only behind compatriot Ahsan Raza, with 46 T20Is. Aleem has officiated in 387 international matches so far, the most by any umpire. Aleem said on the eve of the match said: “It is a matter of great honour for me to be on the top of the list of both Tests and ODIs for umpires.