PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan inaugurated two mega developmental schemes including Shamezai Irrigation Schemes and Sui Gas Supply to Matta and Khawza Khela area in Swat yesterday.
The Shamezai Irrigation Scheme with 21 kilometers long canal having its source at river Swat has been completed with a total cost of Rs 907 million.
The irrigation schemes will irrigate about 5000 acres of land of Bagh Dheri, Sambar, Ashari, Khararai and other villages. Sui Gas Supply Schemes to Matta and Khawza Khela areas will be completed by June next year with an estimated cost of Rs 2 billion, and on completion it would benefit around 100,000 households of the area.
Federal Minister for Communication, Murad Saeed, Provincial Minister for agriculture, Muhibullah Khan and Chairman DDAC Swat also accompanied the Chief Minister during his one-day visit to Swat.
Earlier, in his address to a public gathering at Matta Swat, the Chief Minister while bashing the alliance of opposition parties, Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM), for its unjustified move against the government, said that these political parties, turn by turn have ruled this country for almost seven decades but they did nothing for the country except plundering the national exchequer.
These parties have come together just to protect their ill-gotten money as Prime Minister Imran Khan has come very hard on them with regard to their corruption, he said.
“These corrupt political elements are trying to defame national institutions just for their political and personal motives”, Mahmood Khan lamented and added that every individual of this nation stands by his armed forces and no one would be allowed to defame the national institutions.
Touching upon the achievements of his government, the Chief Minister remarked that during the last two years the incumbent provincial government had achieved great success adding that when the provincial government came into power, it had to face the herculean task of former FATA merger, and in a short span of just two years all the process of merger has been completed.
He said that mega projects like Bus Rapid Transit, Swat Motorway Phase-1, Rashakai Economic Zone and others have been completed successfully and a number of new mega development schemes were going to be launched in the province including Peshawar-D.I Khan Motorway, Chashma Right Bank Canal Project, Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, Swat Motorway Phase-2, Dir Express Way, Shangla Express way and the like