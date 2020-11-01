Share:

PESHAWAR - Another doc­tor died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday after which the number of doctors died of the pandemic in the province has reached 20.

According to Provin­cial Doctors’ Association (PDA), an Associate Dean of Khyber College of Den­tistry Dr Sultan Zeb, died of coronavirus. He was under treatment at the Hayatabad Medical Com­plex (HMC) Peshawar for the last few days.

Sources said the doctor was on ventilator before his death. The PDA paid tributes to Dr Sultan Zeb and said his services will be remembered for ever. The doctors’ association in a statement said that the provincial government has yet not released the Shuhada package for the healthcare practitioners who lost their lives while battling coronavirus