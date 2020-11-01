Share:

MITHI - Another patient among 5 family members, who severely fell unconscious after eating toxic food at a wedding in Kaloi taluka of Tharparkar died in civil hospital Hyderabad on Saturday.

As per reports, five members of same family had fallen unconscious after eating toxic food five days ago.

They rushed in serous conditions to civil hospital Hyderabad where they were under treatment, while another victim, a young girl Mehronnissa d/o Habibullah Somroo died who was under treatment in unconscious condition in civil hospital Hyderabad. Earlier, an innocent baby girl among the victims had died.