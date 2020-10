Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Army continued to dominate the National Taekwondo Championship 2020 being held at SA Gardens.

On the day four, Army had 14 gold, 5 silver and 10 bonze (498 Points) to be the leader on the points table. Pakistan WAPDA secured second position by grabbing 6 gold, 8 silver and 7 bronze medals (380 points). Whereas Pakistan Air Force (PAF) were at third spot with 3 gold, 5 silver & 12 bronze medals (255 points). Today (Sunday), the remaining Khyrougi male/female events will be conducted. Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Provincial Minister Punjab, will grace the concluding ceremony as chief guest.

On the fourth day of the championship, Khyrogi (fights) male/female were conducted. Balochistan Olympic Association Secretary Sher Muhammad Tareen was the chief guest and distributed medals and certificates among the winners.

Results: 2020 Fly (- 58) 1st Haroon Khan Wapda, 2nd Shahzad Ali Air Force, 3rd Arbaz Sindh, 4th Hussain Anjum Islamabad. Feather (- 68) 1st Muhammad Faheem Wapda, 2nd Wajid Khan Army, 3rd Noorzadin HEC, 4th Muhammad Ahmed Balochistan.

Light (- 74) 1st Jibran KP, 2nd Iqbal Air Force, 3rd Zeeshan Wapda, 4th Khalid HEC. Welter (- 80) 1st Rab Nawaz Air Force, 2nd Atif KP, 3rd Naveed Khan Wapda, 4th Qaisar Naveed Army. Heavy Male (+ 87) 1st Adnan Bhatti Air Force, 2nd Idress KP, 3rd Waqar Ali Shah Wapda, 4th Afnan Shah Army. Fly (- 49) 1st Ayesha Air Force, 2nd Eisha Safdar Army, 3rd Areeba Sindh, 4th Samrana Atta Wapda. Feather (- 57) 1st Noor Rehman Wapda, 2nd Aliya Sindh, 3rd Sidra AJK, 4th Yumna Qamar HEC. Welter (-67) 1st Rehma KP, 2nd Farheen Naz Wapda, 3rd Ayesha AJK, 4th Naila Nazar Punjab Green. Middle (- 73) 1st Ghulam Fatima Wapda, 2nd Asia Batool Army, 3rd Iqra KP, 4th Sana Air Force. Heavy ( + 73) 1st Nusrat Bibi Army, 2nd Hiba KP, 3rd Laiba Railways, 4th Romana HEC.