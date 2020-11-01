Share:

KARACHI - The Board of Directors of Soneri Bank Limited, in its 181st meeting held in Lahore on 28th October, approved the Bank’s condensed interim financial statements for the nine months period ended 30 September 2020. The Bank posted PBT of Rs. 3,092.80 million and PAT of Rs. 1,811.30 million for the nine months period ended 30 September 2020, as compared to Rs. 2,065.65 million and Rs. 1,211.09 million respectively for the same period last year, growing by 49.73 percent and 49.56 percent respectively. The Bank’s EPS was recorded at Rs. 1.6430 per share for the current reporting period, as compared to Rs. 1.0985 for the comparative prior period. Profit before provisions and taxation for the nine months period ended 30 September 2020, was reported at Rs. 4,393.01 million, indicating an impressive growth of 179.71 percent from the level of Rs. 1,570.56 million for the corresponding prior period. The Bank’s net advances portfolio stood at Rs. 187,242.79 million as at 30 September 2020, 8.62 percent lower than the year end 2019 level. The Bank’s Non-Performing Advances to total Advances ratio stands at 5.51 percent at 30 September 2020 (December 2019: 5.13 percent), while specific coverage has improved to 74.92 percent (December 2019: 69.46 percent). Net investments witnessed a volumetric increase of Rs. 52,818.42 million, or 29.83 percent from the year-end position of Rs. 177,056.12 million, ending at Rs. 229,874.54 million as at 30 September 2020. The Bank’s Deposit portfolio registered a healthy growth of Rs. 28,566.78 million, or 9.46 percent when compared to 31 December 2019, ending at Rs. 330,649.77 million as at 30 September 2020.

The Board of Directors recognized and appreciated the efforts of the management in delivering steady performance amidst a challenging environment. The Board remains confident that the Bank shall continue to protect and serve the interest of all stakeholders by fulfilling the growing banking needs of our society, and focusing on financial inclusion and customer satisfaction.