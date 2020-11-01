Share:

ISLAMABAD - Carrefour Pakistan is fully owned by UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim, which operates Carrefour stores in 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. We have created over 3500 direct and indirect jobs by serving millions of customers annually. Carrefour Pakistan sources 99 percent of its products locally while working with more than 700 suppliers and partners across Pakistan to support the local economy. At Majid Al Futtaim, our team comes from 110 nationalities and we pride ourselves on this rich diversity, encouraging respect, tolerance and understanding of all personal and religious beliefs to promote solidarity across the community. We understand that there is some concern among consumers across the region at present and we are monitoring the situation closely. On behalf of more than 37,000 Carrefour colleagues employed by Majid Al Futtaim, we are proud to be from the region and for the region.