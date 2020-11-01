Share:

ISLAMABAD - Motor cars imports during first three months of current fiscal year reduced by 24.66 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year. According to PBS, the Motor Cars imports came down from $175,143 in FY 2019-20 of last financial year to $124,788 of the same period of current financial year. During the period from July-Sep 20 this year, imports of Buses, Trucks and other heavy vehicles reduced by 29.25 per cent, worth $45,231 as compared the imports valuing $67,525 of same period of last year, it added. Meanwhile, Motor Cycles imports decreased by 39.41 per cent, worth $10,758 as compared the imports of valuing $18,754 of the corresponding period of last year. During the period under review, Parts and Accessories imports also came down by 28.64 per cent, valuing $61,650 imported as compared the imports worth $91,288 of same period of last year.