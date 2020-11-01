- 11:25 PM | October 31, 2020 High food prices becoming a national security issue: President PBIF
- 11:19 PM | October 31, 2020 Kyrgyzstan keen to develop strong trade ties with Pakistan: Envoy
- 11:06 PM | October 31, 2020 James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at age 90
- 11:00 PM | October 31, 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan, Armenia accuse each other of breaking cease-fire
- 10:42 PM | October 31, 2020 India is threat to its neighbours, including Pakistan: PM
- 10:41 PM | October 31, 2020 Govt reduces petrol prices by Rs1.57/litter
- 10:10 PM | October 31, 2020 PML-N launches 'Sher Jawan' platform for student politics across academic institutions
- 9:29 PM | October 31, 2020 China set to turn its Army Into world's 'leading modern force' by 2027
- 9:15 PM | October 31, 2020 CM chairs CP&WB meeting
- 8:11 PM | October 31, 2020 PML-N MPA critical of Ayaz Sadiq’s remarks