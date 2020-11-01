Share:

LAHORE - This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, BIMA Mobile, the leading provider of digital health and insurtech services in Pakistan, teamed up with the First Lady of Pakistan, Begum Samina Arif Alvi to host a digital meet up to raise awareness of the disease. #GoPinkwithBIMA was aimed at harnessing the power of social media to discuss different aspects of breast cancer awareness in Pakistan, where 90,000 women are diagnosed every year. The event was graced by the First Lady of Pakistan, Begum Samina Arif Alvi as the chief guest, a true champion of breast cancer awareness and one of Pakistan’s most significant and influential voice of the cause. The event opened with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the National Anthem of Pakistan, followed by an introductory note by Hina Qaiser (Head of Marketing, BIMA Mobile) and addresses by Murtaza Khalil Hassan (CEO BIMA Mobile), First Lady of Pakistan, Begum Samina Arif Alvi and D. Ahmad Mansoor (Chief Medical Officer (CMO) BIMA Mobile). After the initial addresses, guest consultant medical oncologist Dr Umme Kalsoom Awan answered questions from the audience related to breast cancer. “Breast cancer is a serious issue for developed and developing countries. Globally every year over 1.3 million patients are diagnosed with breast cancer. Globally, the mortality rate for the disease is around 3 to 4 % whereas in Pakistan it is almost 45 % which is indeed an alarming situation.

According to experts if the disease is diagnosed at the first stage there are 95 % of survival chances which means that mortality rate can be reduced through educating women about the early symptoms of the disease. Doctors, philanthropists, civil society, military institutions, hospitals, schools, universities and NGOs have joined the drive for creating the maximum awareness about breast cancer. I would also like to appreciate the response of the media particularly newspapers and social media are also playing a significant role. I urge the media to keep creating awareness regarding the disease throughout the year.” said First Lady of Pakistan, Begum Samina Arif Alvi