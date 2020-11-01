Share:

ISLAMABAD - With the arrival of the 2nd wave and continued ‘wide scale violation’ of the Covid-19 SOPs, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to seek citizens’ help for SOPs compliance by launching a WhatsApp number for registration of Covid-related violations.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar in a tweet on Saturday said, “If you come across any violation of Covid-19 SOPs like non-wearing of mask, non-adherence to social distancing, overcrowding at public places, etc, please take and brief account of violation and sent it to 03353336262 along with location name, tehsil, date and time and event.”

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Saturday re-imposed a ‘mini smart lockdown’ in various areas of the capital city after the authorities reported an increase in Covid-19 cases in these areas. The localities sealed to prevent the spread of the virus include Street 18, sector F-6/2; street 1, sector F-6/3; street 53, sector F-6/4; street 55, sector F-10/4 and street 17 of sector I-10/2. A notification to this effect was issued by District Magistrate Islamabad. The decision was taken on the recommendation of district health officer following the surveillance teams reported rise of Covid-19 cases in these areas.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus claimed 11 more lives besides 807 new infections on Saturday. According to the officials, Pakistan reported 11 more Covid-related deaths during the last 24 hours that took the death toll to 6,806. The infections tally stands at 332,993.