I want to draw the attention of every parent to care about their children using mobile phones. As a paediatrician, I am trained to examine the effects of screen time on children, because it has been observed how very harmful and distressful it can be for them. Far them from getting an education, it can affect them physically and mentally.

Nowadays, every parent only has one solution to placate their children: a mobile phone. This makes them unhappy and anxious. There was a time when parents, in desperate need of soothing their child, would take out a favourite toy, rattle, or book from their bags. If we see in recent time every child has a mobile phone in their hands. It is my suggestion for all parents to take care of their children and monitor their screen time.

ABDUL SALAM,

Karachi.