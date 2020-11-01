Share:

FAISALABAD - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that maximum facilities will be provided to people now, as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) government has steered the country out of economic crisis successfully. Talking to the media during his visit to Toba Tek Singh on Saturday, he said that the PTI came to power when the country was in serious economic crisis. However, the government, under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, steered the country out of crisis by plugging the loopholes in the economic and administrative system. He said that because of government’s concerted efforts, the country had been put on the road to progress and prosperity. He said that the government focus was on backward areas currently, which had been deprived of fundamental and basic necessities in the past. He said that the incumbent government was serving the deprived segments of society irrespective of their political affiliation. He quoted the example of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and said that immediate cash support was provided to the poor people without any discrimination under the programme.

The Governor said that provision of best healthcare facilities to masses was among top priorities of the government and in this connection health cards were being provided to the deserving people.

He said that coronavirus had dealt a serious blow to the national economy, but the policies adopted by the PTI government had been recognised all over the world. “We have not only saved our people from starvation but also kept the economic wheel moving,” he added.

He also warned people of possible second wave of coronavirus if people did not act responsibly. He said that the workers were an asset to the PTI and the party would resolve their issues on priority basis. He said that Kashmiris were facing the worst human rights violations and barbarism by Indian forces whereas silence of Muslim Ummah on this issue was very painful.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue at all international forums in a most befitting manner. He urged the leaders of Muslim countries to come forward and play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue according to the UN Security Council resolutions.

Earlier, the Governor visited the office of PTI MPA Saeed Ahmad Saeedi. He also went to the residence of PTI Central Vice President Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq in Toba Tek Singh.