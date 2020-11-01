Share:

LAHORE - An Accountability Court (AC)on Saturday issued show cause notices to Inspector General of Prisons Punjab, CCPO Lahore and SP Headquarters over not producing Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. The court held that proceedings would be initiated against officials concerned under Section 16 B and summoned them in personal capacity on November 10. Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the proceedings of the case, wherein the jail authorities did not produce Hamza Shehbaz. A deputy superintendent jail submitted a written explanation , stating that Hhamza Sheh was handed over to officials concerned for producing before the court but he refused to travel in armoured vehicle. At this, the court expressed serious annoyance and questioned that now the accused would choose to appear or not in the court.

Now the accused would choose the vehicle for travelling, he asked the jail officials. “Thousands of accused are produced in the courts whether they demand vehicle of their choice”, he added.

The court held that it was a responsibility of the police to produces the accused. Subsequently, the court reserved verdict on written explanation by the deputy superintendent for some time but later, it dismissed the same and issued show cause notices to the authorities concerned and summoned them on next date of hearing, November 10.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Shehbaz Sharif in the case. The court had indicted Hamza and his father former Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif in the case. As per reference, NAB has accused Shahbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Shahbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs.210 million for the construction of the drain to benefit the mills.

Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.