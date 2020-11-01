Share:

GHOTKI - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Usman Abdullah has directed all private maternity homes to provide details of children born every week so that vaccination could be ensured in order to protect infants from diseases.

He directed this during a meeting held in his office in connection with protective vaccines under the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) throughout the district to protect children from different diseases.

The meeting was attended by the officials of the health department, child specialist doctors and administrative staff of different private maternity homes.

The DC stressed the need to focus proper attention towards vaccination because if infants were not vaccinated their lives could be in danger.

He directed all administrative staff of private and government maternity hospitals to give proper details about children.

The DC also appealed to the parents to get their children protective vaccinations so that they could be protected against childhood tuberculosis, poliomyelitis, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus and measles and other deadly children diseases.