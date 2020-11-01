Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Diamer-Bhasha Dam is a vital project for water storage, power generation, increasing viability of Tarbella Dam, creating job opportunities and further strengthening economy.

He said this while visiting construction site of the dame in Gilgit-Baltistan today (Sunday). He also reviewed the ongoing work on the dam site and talked to the workers.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction on the pace and standard of the construction work and said that it will expedite economic activities in the area.

Chairman WAPDA Lt. General retried Muzammil Hussain briefed the Prime Minister on the ongoing construction work.