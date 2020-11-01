Share:

Rawalpindi/islamabad - Eid Milad-un-Nabi was celebrated with religious zeal and fervour on Friday amid tight security.

The day dawned with special prayers offered in the mosques during Fajr prayers for the safety and prosperity of the country.

The local Milad committees took out a large number of rallies besides holding Naat and Qirat competitions with awarding prizes and trophies to the winners.

Similarly, homes, buildings, mosques, shrines, Imambargahs, markets, shopping malls, government and semi government buildings, private housing schemes including Top City-1 near New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) and Bahria Town, Prime Minister House, Awan-e-Sadr and other important buildings were decorated with colourful electric bulbs, buntings and green clothes mentioning Kalma-e-Tayaba and slogans in favour of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) and his companions. On Murree Road and in Cantt area, local Milad committees also set up decorated stages along with roads while holding Naat and Qirat competitions. Naats and Qirat were also played on music systems.

Following the instructions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmer and City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, tight security arrangements were made to secure the processions and ceremonies held in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in the region. “As many as 3000 well-equipped cops secured the processions of Milad,” said CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas. He said he along with SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP Operations Rana Shohaib and other divisional SPs including Rai Mazhar visited various parts of the city to monitor security duty.

A ceremony was also organised in Adyala Jail in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). Male and female prisoners and juveniles attended the ceremony. The jail building and different sections were illuminated with buntings and colourful electric bulbs.

In the ceremony, Jail Superintendent Chaudhry Asghar Ali said that one should act upon Uswa e Husna of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) for earning blessings in world and in the day of judgement. A Mehfil e Milad was also held in women barracks and prizes were distributed along the winners.

In Islamabad, as many as 2,000 police officers and cops provided security to the processions of Eid Milad un Nabi on instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan.

Traffic in twin cities was successfully controlled by traffic wardens and the Islamabad Traffic Police following instructions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar and SSP Traffic Islamabad Farrukh Rashid.

According to details, main procession was taken out at Bansawala Chowk. Pir Eid Gah Sharif Naqib ur Rehman inaugurated the procession. The stage was set up by Sheikh Tariq and Markazi Sirat and Milad Committee Rawalpindi.

Similarly, Mehfil e Milads were organised on Murree Road and in various parts of city including Katcheri, Jhanda Cheechi, Morgah, Jhamra, Kotha Kalan, Gulshanabad, Kalyal, Dhamial, Adyala Road, Bakra Mandi, Dhamial Road, Girja Road, Dhoke Syedan Road, Tahli Mohri, Tulsa Chowk, Khatana, Mumtaz Market and Ali Town. A Naat competition was also organised by PTI Dhama Syedan chapter during which Sheikh Irfan and Abbas Akbar awarded trophies to the winner.

Meanwhile, Markazi Seerat and Milad Committee under supervision of President Sheikh Nadeem, Chaudhry Khurshid Anwar, General Secretary Abrar Ahmed Sheikh and Azhar Qadri, the Vice President also took out Milad processions. The main procession of Milad was taken out by Markazi Seerat Committee (Registered). The procession was led by Sheikh Azam Khurshid and attended by scores of devotees including Hafiz Muhammad Afsar, Hammad Qureshi, Sheikh Farrukh Khurshid, Haji Abdul Khaliq and Zia Ullah Shah, Ex-MPA.

A Mehfil e Milad was also organised in Abdul Ghani House, Tulsa Chowk by Amir Ghani and Tariq Ghani. The ceremony was started with recitation of Quran and Naats were also recited by the participants. In the whole city, people also established camps where sweet water and charity food was distributed among the people.